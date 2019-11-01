Short Interest in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Decreases By 8.4%

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $282,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 58,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 3.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vericel by 68.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.26. 21,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,283. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $692.07 million, a PE ratio of -116.14 and a beta of 2.66. Vericel has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vericel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

