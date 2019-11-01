Short Interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Drops By 10.1%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 219,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.7 days.

Wave Life Sciences stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.11). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 861.41%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 66,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 48.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

WVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

