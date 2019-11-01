Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $302,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.58. 38,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average of $77.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $81.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

