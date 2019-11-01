Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 122.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.77. The stock had a trading volume of 133,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $101.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

