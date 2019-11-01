Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,146 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $169.36. 10,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,278. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.68. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $168.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

