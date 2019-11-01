Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Shares of HCSG stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.26. 11,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,145. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.31 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $204,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

