Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Position in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,997 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of TiVo worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TiVo by 442.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,157,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TiVo by 1,223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,035 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in TiVo by 430.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,072,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 870,635 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of TiVo by 161.4% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,265,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 781,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in TiVo by 413.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 551,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 444,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIVO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. 15,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. TiVo Corp has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. TiVo had a negative net margin of 52.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $176.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TiVo Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TiVo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

TiVo Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

