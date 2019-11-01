Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BP. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank dropped their price target on shares of BP from $620.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.59.

BP stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.58. 298,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,155,184. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.79 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

