Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $294,000 Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 127.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,137,000 after buying an additional 9,085,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after buying an additional 3,967,214 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,071,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,872,000 after buying an additional 346,457 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,885,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,616,000 after buying an additional 546,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

BX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.64. 2,784,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,175. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $55.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.96%.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 79,368 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $561,131.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $299,006,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and have sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. S&P Equity Research cut shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.