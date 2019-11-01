Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $895,000 Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.35.

NYSE MO traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $45.17. 5,990,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,963,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

