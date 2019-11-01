Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Invests $464,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in National Grid by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 36,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in National Grid by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth $1,104,000. 5.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.05. 270,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,428. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGG. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.