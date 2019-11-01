Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $27.85 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

NASDAQ:SAMG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.65. 38,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.57. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53.

In related news, Director Al Messina sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $189,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,859 shares of company stock valued at $373,313. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

