Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

NYSE:SPG opened at $150.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.53. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $145.28 and a 12-month high of $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

