Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.10

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

SPG stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.53. 433,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $145.28 and a one year high of $191.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.53.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.