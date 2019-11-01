SingularDTV (SNGLS) Achieves Market Cap of $5.80 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $158,285.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Braziliex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00218433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.01402808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029555 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00115362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV’s launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, OKEx, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Braziliex, Binance and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

