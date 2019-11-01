Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Insider Sells $1,570,585.84 in Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SIRI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 29,939,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,305,600. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 117.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Benchmark began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

