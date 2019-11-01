SJA Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 3,484 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.5% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,372. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.49 and a twelve month high of $185.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.