SJA Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 1,462 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,565,000 after purchasing an additional 52,011,258 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,762,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,827,000 after buying an additional 6,605,378 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 59,204,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,860,000 after buying an additional 3,759,866 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,665,000 after buying an additional 2,567,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,914,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.13. 1,728,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,749. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

