SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Shares of SJW Group stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $72.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,621. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.02. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $74.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price objective on SJW Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

