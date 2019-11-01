SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.93 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

Shares of SKYW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 339,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $63.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 17,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,022,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $600,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,059,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,270. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

