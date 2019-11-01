SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of SL Green Realty worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG opened at $83.60 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average is $82.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.33). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $248.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on SL Green Realty to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 target price on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.50 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 target price on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.21.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.