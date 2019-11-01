Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) traded down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$18.48 and last traded at C$19.30, 158,039 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 107,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC raised Sleep Country Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.06.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $797.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.76.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$166.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Solomon sold 2,785 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$58,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,605 shares in the company, valued at C$621,705.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.