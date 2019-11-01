SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,480,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 12,810,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SM shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $7.84 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.36 million, a P/E ratio of 261.33 and a beta of 2.92.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). SM Energy had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,839 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SM Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in SM Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 27.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in SM Energy by 29.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.