SM Energy’s (SM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Williams Capital

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Williams Capital in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Williams Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

NYSE:SM traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,453,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $884.82 million, a P/E ratio of 279.33 and a beta of 2.92. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.68 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

