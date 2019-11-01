SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.78.

A number of research firms have commented on SDC. UBS Group began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In related news, CEO David B. Katzman purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $684,500.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 2,275,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $49,727,475.45. In the last three months, insiders purchased 43,800 shares of company stock worth $808,019.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SDC opened at $11.69 on Friday. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $21.10.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.