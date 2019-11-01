Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 1,094 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.5% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,670,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,007,455,000 after buying an additional 378,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,139,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,033,477,000 after acquiring an additional 395,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,559,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,404,000 after acquiring an additional 102,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,986,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,186,000 after acquiring an additional 555,802 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.45.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,833 shares of company stock worth $15,299,095 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.61. 32,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,116. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $305.45. The firm has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

