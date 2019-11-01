Smith Salley & Associates Buys 1,623 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,238,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,561,000 after acquiring an additional 358,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,390,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,323,000 after acquiring an additional 474,495 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,349,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,683,000 after purchasing an additional 215,915 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,322,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,765,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,513,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,995,000 after purchasing an additional 265,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $112.35. 21,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,221. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.24.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.