Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. 1,046,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,068. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

