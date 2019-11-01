Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 300 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 203,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,530,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 592.9% during the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk bought 21,400 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.52. 1,779,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.55. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

