Smithfield Trust Co. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 0.3% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $445.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $416.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.97.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.80. 2,345,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,098,987. The stock has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.71. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

