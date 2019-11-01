Smithfield Trust Co. Has $7.57 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 83,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,330. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $81.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

