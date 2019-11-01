Smithfield Trust Co. Has $757,000 Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,566 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 202.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. 130,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

