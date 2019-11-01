SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.74. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

About SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

