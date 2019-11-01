Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Shares Down 0.3%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.16 and last traded at $33.16, approximately 550 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMFTF)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.