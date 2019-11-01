Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 67695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SOI. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

In other news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 42,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $618,589.89. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 29,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $393,024.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,226 shares of company stock worth $1,087,486. Insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.