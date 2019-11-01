Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Update

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the September 15th total of 227,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Soligenix worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNGX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,084. Soligenix has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 142.37% and a negative net margin of 173.58%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

