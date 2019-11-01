Sonim Technologies Inc’s (NASDAQ:SONM) Lock-Up Period Will End on November 6th

Sonim Technologies’ (NASDAQ:SONM) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, November 6th. Sonim Technologies had issued 3,571,429 shares in its IPO on May 10th. The total size of the offering was $39,285,719 based on an initial share price of $11.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SONM has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sonim Technologies from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

NASDAQ SONM opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $18.26.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

