Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 8,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 8,107 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $92,987.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sonos by 673.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sonos during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Sonos by 37.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 849,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 1.61. Sonos has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $17.77.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $260.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.54 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SONO. Raymond James raised Sonos from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on Sonos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

