South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.02

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.02 and last traded at $81.02, with a volume of 3749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSB. Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on South State from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $164.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.79 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

In other South State news, Director James W. Roquemore sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $364,834.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,767.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 8,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $625,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,564 shares of company stock worth $1,547,810. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in South State by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of South State by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 26,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of South State by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

