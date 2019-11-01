Southside Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southside Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.29. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBSI. ValuEngine raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

SBSI opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $35.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

