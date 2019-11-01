Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million – $1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $984.78 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPAR traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 739,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,357. Spartan Motors has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $564.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spartan Motors will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPAR. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.