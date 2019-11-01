SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,505,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,283 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 17.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $132,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 850,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,752,000 after acquiring an additional 54,873 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 41,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $30.39.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

