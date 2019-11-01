SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) is MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,223 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 6.4% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 122,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,681,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,746,000 after buying an additional 226,374 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 692,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after buying an additional 203,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 70,185 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.82. 6,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,723. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.98 and a 52-week high of $30.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71.

