SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Boosted by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 769,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,061,000 after purchasing an additional 234,755 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $605,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,776,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,169,000 after purchasing an additional 698,643 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,903. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $33.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

