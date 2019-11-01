Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.10

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and traded as low as $14.08. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 413 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 250.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 46.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,599 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.