Spectris (LON:SXS) PT Lowered to GBX 2,935 at Jefferies Financial Group

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,990 ($39.07) to GBX 2,935 ($38.35) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,050 ($26.79) to GBX 2,065 ($26.98) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spectris to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Spectris to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,600.45 ($33.98).

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 2,430 ($31.75) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,410 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,550.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 1,924.50 ($25.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,932 ($38.31).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

