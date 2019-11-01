Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Trading 8.6% Higher

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) traded up 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.43, 1,075,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 870,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $899.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($1.25) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.