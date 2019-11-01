Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market updated its Q4 guidance to $0.12 to $0.15 EPS.

Shares of SFM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.56. 106,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,271. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

