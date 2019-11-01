Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $18.75. Sprouts Farmers Market shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 3,698,098 shares traded.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cfra lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 229,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 302,852 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

