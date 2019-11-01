SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Short Interest Update

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLOW. Seaport Global Securities cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on SPX Flow from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE FLOW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 500,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,776. SPX Flow has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.11.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX Flow will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

